Oppo announces special discounted repair service for phones: How to avail

Oppo has announced a special service and repair offer for its phone users. The special offer includes discounted replacements for various parts such as the screen, back panel, and camera. This offer is available at all offline service centers across India. As part of this promotion, users will also receive complimentary services like a protective film, back cover, phone sanitisation, and a software upgrade.

Oppo Service Day details

This special offer is valid for one day only, on August 11. On this day, users can visit any Oppo service center to get their phones repaired at a reduced cost for issues like a broken screen, camera, or mainboard. The company has announced that users will receive up to a 30 per cent discount on the replacement of parts like the camera, mainboard, and back panel, as well as a significant discount on display replacements.

This offer is applicable to all models in Oppo's Reno, A, K, F, and Find series. Oppo has over 570 service centers across India where users can take advantage of this Service Day. The company celebrates this event on the 11th of every month, providing users with an opportunity to get their phones repaired at a more affordable rate.

Specific offers

Up to 30 per cent discount on mainboard and battery repair.

Up to 20 per cent discount on display replacement.

Up to 30 per cent discount on broken back cover replacement.

Free protective film and back cover.

Free software upgrade.

Free phone sanitisation.

How to book a service appointment

Oppo users can take advantage of this special Service Day offer by booking an appointment through the company's self-help tools. An appointment at the nearest service center can be booked using the Oppo Support app or HeyTap Cloud. These platforms also provide users with step-by-step guides to resolve minor issues such as battery drain, software updates, and network problems.

