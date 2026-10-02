Dino Morea questioned by Mumbai Police for over 2 hours in Mithi River desilting scam

Mumbai:

Actor Dino Morea reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office on Friday, October 2, to join the investigation into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam. The case is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

What is the Mithi River desilting scam and how is Dino Morea involved?

Morea's name has come up in the probe over his alleged links with contractors and officials suspected of misusing funds meant for flood prevention and drainage work in Mumbai. In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence, as part of its investigation into the case, reports ANI.

The Mithi River desilting project was launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic agencies after the devastating Mumbai floods of 2005. The project aimed to clear debris and maintain the riverbed to improve flood management.

Investigations later raised questions over the work reportedly carried out under the project. There were alleged discrepancies between the desilting work shown on record and the work actually completed, leading to questions over the use of project funds.

Dino Morea's name also surfaces in Disha Salian case

Morea is also under scrutiny in the ongoing investigation into the death of Disha Salian. The Bombay High Court ordered a fresh probe into the case on September 2, 2026. The CBI subsequently registered an FIR on September 14 after a statement was submitted by Salian's father, Satish Salian.

Satish has alleged that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered. His statement reportedly names several people, including Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their bodyguards, along with Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze and others.

Satish Salian told ANI, "Justice must be served. They should receive the punishment prescribed by law. Just as they stripped my daughter of her dignity, they too will be stripped of theirs. They should get either life imprisonment or the death penalty."

He also said, "I told the officials the names of those who committed the atrocity; I provided all those details and gave them my statement. I gave the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their bodyguards, and in covering, Param Bir Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, and many others. I handed all those details over to them."

Disha Salian was found dead in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Her death was initially recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death later became the subject of a high-profile investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Enforcement Directorate questions actor Dino Morea over Mithi river scam case