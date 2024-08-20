Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon chipset to power budget smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon chip aimed at enhancing budget mobile performance

Qualcomm, the chip maker company has introduced the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor for more affordable smartphones, making its advanced technologies accessible to all, which further includes generative AI, mobile gaming, camera and video and more.

GenAI capabilities

The new platform further offers on-device GenAI capabilities with support for large language models (LLMs), including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 at 1B parameters and others.

Qualcomm has been at the forefront of innovation in India for the past two decades.

Features new mobile gaming experiences

According to the company, it also features new mobile gaming experiences driven by Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and professional-grade camera and video capture features such as 12-bit triple ISP and 4K sHDR.

Comapny's take

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm.

The mobile platform will be initially adopted by Xiaomi, with the first device expected to be announced next month.

Leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including realme, Samsung and Sharp are expected to announce the adoption of Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the coming months, said the company.

The platform achieves new performance heights across the board, with nearly 20 per cent improved CPU performance owing to the latest Qualcomm Kryo CPU, up to 40 per cent accelerated GPU, over 30 per cent better AI performance and 12 per cent overall power savings.

Last month, in a bid to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users across the world, including India, the chip maker launched the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform. The new chip will make 5G accessible to more than 600 million Indian smartphone users, with peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Furthermore, the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 platform further offers gigabit 5G connectivity, robust power efficiency for all-day battery life, and skilled camera capabilities.

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 Review: Stylish, budget-friendly, but could have been better!

ALSO READ: CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Same design, enhanced sound and features'

Inputs from IANS