Power bank fires: Here are essential tips for safe charging and use

A power bank functions as an emergency charger for smartphones and other electronic devices. When travelling or in an area experiencing power issues, a power bank is essential for charging your phone or other devices. However, like any chargeable device, there is a risk of fire or explosion associated with power bank. Therefore, certain precautions should be taken while using or charging them.

A power bank can pose a fire hazard. A recent incident in Oklahoma City, USA, involved a fire caused by a power bank. The main culprit is the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery within the power bank. While these batteries are beneficial for electronic devices, they are also hazardous. They can store electrical energy for long periods, but when a chemical reaction occurs, they can ignite and even explode.

In the Oklahoma incident, a dog chewed a power bank, causing a spark, which led to a house fire. Similarly, incidents of smartphones catching fire during charging or due to short circuits have been reported in India.

Here are some important things to keep in mind:

Consider the charging capacity of the power bank when selecting a charging adapter. A standard charger ranging from 10W to 22.5W is generally suitable. Some power banks also support fast charging and can be charged with a fast charger.

Regularly check the power bank while charging to ensure it is not overheating. If it feels hot, stop charging immediately to prevent fire hazards.

Before charging a phone or power bank, inspect the provided ports, especially during the rainy season when moisture may increase the risk of short circuits. Clean the ports with a dry cloth before charging the power bank or any other devices.

Due to the highly flammable and explosive nature of lithium-ion batteries in power banks, avoid exposing them to heat and do not drop them from a height. Additionally, replace the battery of an old power bank, as lithium-ion batteries become hazardous when aged.

