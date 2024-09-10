How to find if an iPhone is real or fake? A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 16 Series globally, including in India. Following the launch, the company discontinued some of its older iPhone models. Additionally, it reduced the price of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus by up to Rs 10,000. Due to the price cut, many interested customers are considering buying a new iPhone. However, there is a concern about fake iPhones in the market. Incidents of fake iPhones closely resembling the original ones have occurred frequently in recent years. To help with this, here is a guide on how to differentiate fake iPhones from original ones.

Here are a few helpful tips to determine whether your iPhone is real or fake:

Check the IMEI number:

All original iPhone models come with an IMEI number. You can find the IMEI number by going to Settings, selecting General, tapping on About, and scrolling down to locate the IMEI number. If you don't see an IMEI or serial number, there's a high chance that the iPhone is fake.

Check the operating system:

iPhones run on iOS, which is different from the Android operating system. To check the operating system, go to the Settings menu and then to the Software tab. iOS-powered iPhones will have native apps like Safari, Health, and iMovie.

Check the physical appearance carefully:

Fake iPhones often have a cheaper build and slightly different design compared to original models. Pay attention to details such as the notch, frames, and camera module. Most latest iPhone models are made of metal and glass, giving a premium feel.

Check the settings properly:

Examine the software details, IMEI number, storage capacity, and other settings to verify the authenticity of your iPhone. For added assurance, consider visiting the nearest Apple store for a quick check.

