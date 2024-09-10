Apple discontinues 3 popular iPhone models, leaving users shocked after iPhone 16 Series launch

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 16 Series launch

The Apple iPhone 16 series has been globally launched, and Apple has surprised users by discontinuing three old iPhone models. This decision was announced during the Apple Glowtime Event 2024. The new iPhone 16 series starts at a price of Rs 79,900 and features the use of Apple Intelligence (AI) for the first time, along with several major upgrades.

The company has decided to discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 with the launch of the iPhone 16. These three models will no longer be sold at the company's official store, but their sales will continue until stock runs out on e-commerce websites and retail stores.

Last year, the company also stopped selling the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Plus after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Furthermore, with the launch of iPhone 14, the sale of iPhone 13 Pro and Mini models was stopped, and only the base model was available, which has now also been discontinued.

The new iPhone 16 series includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The prices start at Rs 79,900 and go up to Rs 1,84,900 for the top variant, iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new series features significant camera upgrades, along with the addition of AI features. All models in the iPhone 16 series come with a dedicated capture button, and the design of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus has been updated.

Meanwhile, after the launch of the new iPhone Series, the company has officially reduced the price of some of its older models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models have received a price cut of up to Rs 10,000. The company has officially reduced the price of the iPhone 15 by Rs 10,000, making it currently available for Rs 69,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus has also received a price cut of Rs 10,000 and is currently available for Rs 79,900.

Additionally, the company has further reduced the price of the iPhone 14 by Rs 10,000, making it currently available for Rs 59,900. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus has also received a price cut of Rs 10,000 and is currently available for Rs 69,900.

