Follow us on Image Source : IPHONE iPhone 16 Pro series launched with reduced prices in India

In a surprising move, Apple has significantly reduced the prices of its iPhone 16 Pro models for the Indian market, making its high-end devices more accessible. This price drop is exclusively witnessed for the Indian market, while international prices remain the same. The announcement came during Apple’s recent "Glowtime" event, where the tech giant launched the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, introducing several exciting upgrades.

iPhone 16 Pro Price in India: A Major Price Drop

The iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is now priced at Rs 1,19,900 in India, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is available for Rs 1,44,900. This marks a significant reduction from the launch prices of last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, which started at Rs 1,34,990, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was priced at Rs 1,56,990. The price cut makes the iPhone 16 Pro series more attractive to Indian customers, reflecting Apple’s focus on strengthening its presence in this key market.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus remain at their previous price points. The standard model starts at Rs 79,990 for the 128GB variant, and the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89,990.

Larger displays with a sleek design

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 Pro series is the larger display. The iPhone 16 Pro now boasts a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a massive 6.9-inch display. Despite the larger screens, the phones feature thinner bezels, providing more screen space without increasing the overall bulk of the device.

Camera upgrades: More pro features

Apple has made significant enhancements to the camera technology in the iPhone 16 Pro models. Both models now include a 5x telephoto lens, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing for better zoom capabilities. The 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor ensures stunning ProRAW images, while the addition of a 48MP ultra-wide camera improves macro photography.

A new dedicated camera button will be introduced later this year, giving users enhanced control over photography functions with a capacitive button for zooming and snapping photos.

A18 Bionic Pro Chip: Power and efficiency

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by Apple’s latest A18 Bionic Pro chip, which is built on 3nm architecture. This new chip delivers faster performance and greater energy efficiency, thanks to a 16-core neural engine that handles advanced AI tasks, and a 6-core GPU for high-end graphics performance, perfect for gaming and heavy applications.

AI Features: Smarter Siri and Apple Intelligence

Apple is also taking a big step forward with AI integration in the iPhone 16 Pro series. The new "Apple Intelligence" features, powered by the A18 chip, will offer smarter Siri responses and deeper integration with tools like ChatGPT. These AI capabilities will streamline tasks like messaging, email, and even proofreading, improving the overall user experience. These new AI-powered features will roll out later this year with the iOS 18 beta.

Apple’s India strategy: Lower prices, premium features

Apple’s decision to lower the price of its iPhone 16 Pro models in India while maintaining international prices signals the company’s focus on expanding its reach in the Indian market. With premium features, larger displays, cutting-edge camera technology, and advanced AI capabilities, the price cut is expected to attract more customers in India.

The iPhone 16 Pro series is now available for pre-order, with sales starting later this month.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 launched: Price, features and everything you need to know

ALSO READ: Apple Watch Series 10 launched with stunning Titanium frame: Price, features and more