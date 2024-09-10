Apple Watch Series 10 launched with stunning Titanium frame: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 has officially debuted at the “It's Glowtime” event, which has been kicking off Apple's latest product announcements. The new smartwatch from the tech giant comes with exciting features, along with a super sleek design, and is claimed to have enhanced performance.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Watch Series 10:

Sleek design and vibrant display

Apple Watch Series 10 is claimed to be the thinnest of all the smartwatches owned by the company to date. It features a titanium frame that not only adds durability but also keeps the watch lightweight.

Enhanced features with Galaxy watch-inspired additions

It boasts a vibrant display which remains easily readable even in bright sunlight. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it perfect for swimming and other water activities.

Apple has incorporated several new features in the Watch Series 10, including the Sleep Apnea detection feature- which is the main highlight- which is similar to what is available in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Furthermore, the watch supports the fastest fast charging, enabling it to charge fully within just 30 minutes of being plugged in. It is a lightweight design that ensures maximum comfort, even when worn for extended periods.

AI-powered performance with S10 chipset

The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by the latest S10 chipset, which comes packed with AI-driven features. It further includes crash detection, and users can activate functions with a simple double-tap on the screen. The watch runs on WatchOS 11, delivering a seamless and smart user experience.

Colour and strap options

Apple is offering the Watch Series 10 in three colour options and users will also have the flexibility to choose from the variety of interchangeable straps which the company offers.

Pricing and Availability

Apple has launched the Watch Series 10 at an initial price of USD 399, which claims to be an appealing option for the fans.

ALSO READ: Apple Event 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: iPhone 16 series, Watch 10, AirPods 4 launched

ALSO READ: iPhone production in India to reach 25 pc of global shipments by 2025: Jefferies