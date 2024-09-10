Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple Watch Series 10 launched with stunning Titanium frame: Price, features and more

Apple Watch Series 10 launched with stunning Titanium frame: Price, features and more

Apple Watch Series 10 has been priced at USD 399 and will come with a super sleek design, and faster charging capabilities. The wearable will go on sale from September 20.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 0:58 IST
Apple Watch Series 10
Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 has officially debuted at the “It's Glowtime” event, which has been kicking off Apple's latest product announcements. The new smartwatch from the tech giant comes with exciting features, along with a super sleek design, and is claimed to have enhanced performance.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Watch Series 10:

Sleek design and vibrant display

Apple Watch Series 10 is claimed to be the thinnest of all the smartwatches owned by the company to date. It features a titanium frame that not only adds durability but also keeps the watch lightweight. 

It boasts a vibrant display which remains easily readable even in bright sunlight. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it perfect for swimming and other water activities.

Enhanced features with Galaxy watch-inspired additions

Apple has incorporated several new features in the Watch Series 10, including the Sleep Apnea detection feature- which is the main highlight- which is similar to what is available in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. 

Furthermore, the watch supports the fastest fast charging, enabling it to charge fully within just 30 minutes of being plugged in. It is a lightweight design that ensures maximum comfort, even when worn for extended periods.

AI-powered performance with S10 chipset

The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by the latest S10 chipset, which comes packed with AI-driven features. It further includes crash detection, and users can activate functions with a simple double-tap on the screen. The watch runs on WatchOS 11, delivering a seamless and smart user experience.

Related Stories
Airtel partnered with Apple to offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Indian subscriber

Airtel partnered with Apple to offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Indian subscriber

iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy surfaces: Here's first look ahead of its launch

iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy surfaces: Here's first look ahead of its launch

iPhones to get new improved display starting with iPhone SE 4: Report

iPhones to get new improved display starting with iPhone SE 4: Report

Apple cuts ties with THIS Indian bank, ending discounts and cashbacks

Apple cuts ties with THIS Indian bank, ending discounts and cashbacks

iPhone 13 gets heavy discount ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Here's where to get one

iPhone 13 gets heavy discount ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Here's where to get one

Apple Watch Series 10 rumoured to include sleep apnea detection: All we know so far

Apple Watch Series 10 rumoured to include sleep apnea detection: All we know so far

Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Colour and strap options

Apple is offering the Watch Series 10 in three colour options and users will also have the flexibility to choose from the variety of interchangeable straps which the company offers.

Pricing and Availability

Apple has launched the Watch Series 10 at an initial price of USD 399, which claims to be an appealing option for the fans.

ALSO READ: Apple Event 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: iPhone 16 series, Watch 10, AirPods 4 launched

ALSO READ: iPhone production in India to reach 25 pc of global shipments by 2025: Jefferies

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement