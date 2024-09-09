Monday, September 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple Event 2024 Live Update: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Watch SE 3, and more launching shortly
Live now

Apple Event 2024 Live Update: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Watch SE 3, and more launching shortly

Get ready for the most awaited event of the year from Apple as the tech giant is set to launch the iPhone 16 series, featuring the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Also, the tech giant is expected to unveil the Watch SE 3, AirPods 4, and the next-gen Watch Series 10. Stay tuned.

Written By : Saumya Nigam Edited By : Saumya Nigam
New Delhi
Updated on: September 09, 2024 21:32 IST
apple event 2024,apple event time,apple india,apple iphone 16,september,apple event 2024 ipad,apple
Image Source : APPLE Apple Event Live Update

Apple Event 2024 live updates: The tech world is abuzz as Apple Inc., a California (US) based tech giant is gearing up for its highly anticipated 'GlowTime' event, which is set to kick off tonight at 10:30 PM IST. This year's event will be all about the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, which will include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. 

Officially titled as 'It's Glowtime', the Apple event has captivated tech enthusiasts and social media with its intriguing theme. The event's poster, featuring colours will be reminiscent of Siri's interface, which will suggest that the new Siri features might be a highlight.

Stay tuned for live updates on all the major announcements and innovations from Apple!

Live updates :Apple Event 2024 Live Update: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Watch SE 3, and more

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 09, 2024 9:32 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Tim Cook's post

    Tim Cook posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) "Apple Park is glowing! #AppleEvent"

     

  • Sep 09, 2024 9:31 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    iPhone 16 series: Leaked Indian prices

    Ahead of tonight's highly anticipated event, Apple Hub has leaked the expected prices for the new iPhone 16 series. Here's a look at the potential pricing:

    • iPhone 16: Starting at USD 799 (approximately Rs 67,100)

    • iPhone 16 Plus: Priced around USD 899 (about Rs 75,500)

    • iPhone 16 Pro: Estimated to cost USD 1,099 (roughly Rs 92,300) for the 256GB model

    • iPhone 16 Pro Max: Expected to begin at USD 1,199 (around Rs 1,00,700) for the same storage option

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement