Apple Event 2024 Live Update: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Watch SE 3, and more launching shortly

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Event Live Update

Apple Event 2024 live updates: The tech world is abuzz as Apple Inc., a California (US) based tech giant is gearing up for its highly anticipated 'GlowTime' event, which is set to kick off tonight at 10:30 PM IST. This year's event will be all about the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, which will include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Officially titled as 'It's Glowtime', the Apple event has captivated tech enthusiasts and social media with its intriguing theme. The event's poster, featuring colours will be reminiscent of Siri's interface, which will suggest that the new Siri features might be a highlight.

Stay tuned for live updates on all the major announcements and innovations from Apple!