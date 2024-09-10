iPhone 16 launched: Price, features and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16

The much-awaited iPhone 16 series is finally here, and it is making a huge splash in the tech world. After months of speculation and leaks, Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone, featuring a new design, upgraded cameras, and enhanced performance. Apple fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and now that it's here, let's dive into the price, features, and other exciting details of the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Price in India and Storage Options

The base model of the iPhone 16 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at USD 799 (around Rs 67,100). This competitive pricing makes it one of the most appealing smartphones in its segment, offering top-tier performance and design at a reasonable price.

Display and chipset: Stunning visuals with a powerful processor

The iPhone 16 boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring you can use it comfortably even in bright sunlight.

Apple has also introduced a pill-shaped cutout in the display for a sleeker look.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the A8 chipset, promising faster performance, seamless multitasking, and enhanced energy efficiency.

iPhone 16 camera: New design and enhanced photography

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 is its dual-camera setup with a vertical alignment.

The phone sports a 48MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.6 and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X zoom.

The camera system also includes a new camera control button, positioned on the bottom edge of the phone, allowing users to easily activate the camera, zoom in/out, and capture photos or videos.

Battery and colour options: Slightly bigger battery and more choices

The iPhone 16 will be backed by a 3,561mAh battery, which is slightly larger when compared to the 3,349mAh battery of its predecessor, the iPhone 15.

The phone is available in a range of five colour variants: Black, White, Blue, Green and Purple- giving users plenty of choices to suit their style.

With its new design, improved camera setup, and powerful A8 chipset, the iPhone 16 is set to become a top choice for Apple fans. The new camera control button adds convenience, and the improved battery life makes it an even more attractive option for everyday use. Priced at USD 799 (around Rs 67,100), the iPhone 16 offers excellent value for money for those seeking premium features in a stylish package.

