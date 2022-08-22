Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Everything you must know about the Finale event

Trainers around the world have experienced four Pokémon GO Fest events across the world, which experienced a great response in June 2022, with unique in-person experiences hosted in Seattle, Sapporo and Berlin.
Post experiencing the response, the company decided to come up with the fifth and final event named ‘Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale!’
The event has been scheduled for August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. IST. The trainers around the world are invited to join this special global event. Here are all the details you need to know:
Tickets for the Pokémon GO Fest 2022
- Finale event tickets are available at $10.99* USD in the in-game shop and further include access to special event gameplay on Saturday, August 27, 2022. If you purchased a Pokémon GO Fest ticket for the main event on June 4 and 5, 2022, you already have a ticket to this event—no additional purchase is required.
- All Trainers who purchase a standalone ticket for the finale event—or those who purchased a ticket for the global Pokémon GO Fest event in June—will be able to gift up to three tickets for the finale event for the reduced price of $4.99 USD each.
Free Experience
- On August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time all Trainers can enjoy the following regardless of if they have an event ticket.
- A short Special Research story.
- Take a snapshot during the event for a surprise!
- For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Munna—if you’re lucky!
- Several special avatar items will debut for sale in the shop!
- A hat inspired by Nihilego
- A shirt inspired by Buzzwole
- An outfit inspired by the GO Ultra Recon Squad
- Enjoy special event stickers! Get them by opening Gifts, spinning PokéStops, or purchasing them from the shop.
Ticketed Experience
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Trainers with an event ticket can enjoy the following.
- For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Unown N & Unown X—if you’re lucky!
- Spin Photo Discs at Gyms to earn up to nine free Daily Raid Passes. These can be used only for in-person raids.
- Take up to five snapshots during the event for a surprise!
- Earn an extra 5,000 XP in raid rewards when you win an in-person raid!
- Incense activated during event hours will last for two hours.
- Earn 3× XP for spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops and Gyms.
- 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during event hours.
- Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time, Trainers who have caught Sky Forme Shaymin will be able to change its form to Land Forme Shaymin, and vice-versa!
- To learn more about the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale event experiences or to buy tickets, visit the Pokémon GO blog.