Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Everything you must know about the Finale event

Trainers around the world have experienced four Pokémon GO Fest events across the world, which experienced a great response in June 2022, with unique in-person experiences hosted in Seattle, Sapporo and Berlin.

Post experiencing the response, the company decided to come up with the fifth and final event named ‘Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale!’

The event has been scheduled for August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. IST. The trainers around the world are invited to join this special global event. Here are all the details you need to know:

Tickets for the Pokémon GO Fest 2022

Finale event tickets are available at $10.99* USD in the in-game shop and further include access to special event gameplay on Saturday, August 27, 2022. If you purchased a Pokémon GO Fest ticket for the main event on June 4 and 5, 2022, you already have a ticket to this event—no additional purchase is required.

All Trainers who purchase a standalone ticket for the finale event—or those who purchased a ticket for the global Pokémon GO Fest event in June—will be able to gift up to three tickets for the finale event for the reduced price of $4.99 USD each.

Free Experience

On August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time all Trainers can enjoy the following regardless of if they have an event ticket.

A short Special Research story.

Take a snapshot during the event for a surprise!

For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Munna—if you’re lucky!

Several special avatar items will debut for sale in the shop!

A hat inspired by Nihilego

A shirt inspired by Buzzwole

An outfit inspired by the GO Ultra Recon Squad

Enjoy special event stickers! Get them by opening Gifts, spinning PokéStops, or purchasing them from the shop.

Ticketed Experience

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Trainers with an event ticket can enjoy the following.

For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Unown N & Unown X—if you’re lucky!

Spin Photo Discs at Gyms to earn up to nine free Daily Raid Passes. These can be used only for in-person raids.

Take up to five snapshots during the event for a surprise!

Earn an extra 5,000 XP in raid rewards when you win an in-person raid!

Incense activated during event hours will last for two hours.

Earn 3× XP for spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops and Gyms.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during event hours.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time, Trainers who have caught Sky Forme Shaymin will be able to change its form to Land Forme Shaymin, and vice-versa!

To learn more about the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale event experiences or to buy tickets, visit the Pokémon GO blog.

