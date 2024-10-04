Phone Storage Full? Enable auto-archive to free up space from unused apps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to auto-archive apps on Android

With the increasing reliance on smartphones, most modern devices come with a minimum of 128GB internal storage. However, it's easy to overlook how quickly this storage can fill up with important photos, videos, and documents. When your storage is full, you may struggle to access your important files or add new ones.

In such situations, you might feel the need to delete important files from your smartphone. But there's a trick to solve the problem of full phone storage. In Android smartphones, apps also take up a significant amount of space, especially with continuous updates. Many installed apps may go unused for extended periods, occupying valuable phone space. It's easy to forget about these apps after installing them.

For Android users, Google has provided a feature that automatically archives these unused apps from your phone, freeing up space. It works by partially removing unused apps while keeping their icon, user data, and basic functionality intact. Users can enable auto-archive, which can be triggered when the device is low on storage. Here's how to make the necessary settings:

How to enable auto-archive for unused apps in Android smartphones

1. Open the Google Play Store on your phone.

2. Click on the profile icon in the top-left corner.

3. Select "Settings" from the options.

4. Tap on "General" at the top.

5. Scroll down and turn on the "Automatically Archive Apps" toggle.

Once you've enabled this feature, unused apps on your phone will be archived. You'll be able to access the list of archived apps, freeing up your phone's storage without needing to delete any important documents.

In other news, Google is currently testing a new feature designed to protect users from fraud and scams. The announcement was made during the Google for India event on October 3. This new feature will prevent the sideloading of certain apps as part of an "enhanced fraud protection" within Google Play Protect. Sideloading enables users to install apps on their Android phones outside of the official Google Play store. Google is gradually tightening its policies regarding this practice, not only in India but also in other regions.

