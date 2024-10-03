Websites you visit may store your data on your device: Here's how to disable this feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to turn off on-device site data setting on a smartphone

We visit various websites every day for different purposes such as online shopping, booking tickets, or seeking information. Many of these websites store data on our devices. For example, a website you visit might save information about your activities to ensure that it functions properly, such as keeping you signed in or retaining items in your shopping cart. Often, websites store this information temporarily on your device. However, if you are concerned about your privacy or prefer that these websites do not store any of your data on the devices you are using to access them, you can easily disable these settings.

Google advises users to keep these settings enabled, but it's recommended to turn off these settings if you are using a public computer or any other device where privacy concerns arise. If you find this feature intriguing and want to disable these settings on your device, here's how you can do it.

1. Open the Google Chrome browser on your smartphone.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Select "Settings" and scroll down to the next page.

4. Tap on "Site Settings" and proceed to the next page.

5. Under "On-device site data," tap on the option and proceed to the next page.

6. Disable the toggle button if it's currently enabled.

By doing this, the site you are visiting will not be able to store data on devices preserving your privacy.

