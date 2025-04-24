Pahalgam attack: FanCode halts Pakistan Super League broadcast in India Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has been making significant decisions. Fancode, the official digital broadcaster of the Pakistan Super League cricket, has decided to cease broadcasting the PSL in India.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has moved swiftly to take a stand against Pakistan. Measures include the cancellation of the Indus Water Treaty and the closure of the border, with Pakistani citizens being asked to leave India. Additionally, reports indicate that the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to be banned in India. According to these reports, FANCODE, the official digital broadcaster of the PSL, has made the decision to halt the transmission of PSL matches, meaning that fans in India will no longer have access to watch the games.

Fancode has announced that it will cease broadcasting the ongoing Cricket Super League in India starting today, April 24. This decision is expected to result in significant financial losses for the Pakistan Cricket Board. Currently, while the Indian Premier League (IPL) is taking place in India, the Super League is also being held in Pakistan. The PSL kicked off on April 11, and all its matches have been available on the OTT platform FANCODE.

Following Fancode's decision, there is a significant potential for a sharp decline in the digital viewership of the Pakistan Super League, which will directly affect the revenue of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). On Tuesday, April 22, a tragic incident occurred when Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out a brutal attack, resulting in the deaths of 26 tourists in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. This horrendous act of terrorism has drawn widespread condemnation around the globe. In response to the attack, the Indian government has decided to sever all diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has garnered widespread condemnation across the globe. In response, the Indian government has decided to sever all diplomatic ties with Pakistan, marking a significant turn in relations. Many are calling this attack the most severe since the Pulwama incident in 2019. By cutting off diplomatic relations, the Indian government aims to send a strong message to Pakistan regarding its stance on terrorism.

ALSO READ: OnePlus launches compact budget-friendly phone with flagship-level features