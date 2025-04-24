OnePlus launches compact budget-friendly phone with flagship-level features OnePlus 13T has been launched. This compact flagship smartphone from OnePlus features a powerful 6260mAh battery and 16GB of RAM. Additionally, it will include features akin to the iPhone 16.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13T. This marks the return of the T series after a four-year hiatus, with the last model, the OnePlus 8T, launched back in 2020. The OnePlus 13T boasts impressive specifications, including a robust 16GB RAM and a powerful 6260mAh battery. Notably, it also incorporates some features inspired by the iPhone 16, such as a shortcut key.

OnePlus 13T price

The OnePlus 13T has hit the market in China, available in five different storage configurations. The base model starts at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 39,000), while the higher-end variants are priced at CNY 4,499 (around Rs 52,000). Options include 12GB or 16GB of RAM, along with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

OnePlus 13T Price (China) Price (India) 12GB RAM + 256GB CNY 3399 39,000 रुपये 12GB RAM + 512GB CNY 3599 41,000 रुपये 16GB RAM + 256GB CNY 3799 43,000 रुपये 16GB RAM + 512GB CNY 3999 46,000 रुपये 16GB RAM + 1TB CNY 4499 52,000 रुपये

OnePlus 13T specifications

This flagship device features a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits. The touch sampling rate is also impressive, reaching up to 240Hz. A standout aspect of the OnePlus 13T is its metallic frame, emphasizing a sleek and compact design.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to the OnePlus 13. It supports a substantial 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Additionally, the device is equipped with a sizable 4400mm² Glacier Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system that effectively prevents overheating. The phone runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13T features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto camera. This rear setup allows for 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom capabilities. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front camera.

In terms of additional features, this smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP65 rating, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. However, unlike its predecessors, it lacks an alert slider, opting instead for a shortcut key. The phone also supports 80W fast charging alongside its impressive 6,260mAh battery, ensuring that users stay powered up throughout the day.

