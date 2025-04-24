WhatsApp rolls out enhanced security, eliminating concerns about private chat exposure WhatsApp offers various safety and privacy features for users. Recently, it introduced the Advanced Chat Privacy feature for its millions of users.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging app globally, boasting over 3.5 billion users. One of the main reasons for its immense popularity is the array of safety features it offers, combined with an easy-to-navigate interface. To enhance user experience, WhatsApp frequently rolls out new features and updates. Recently, the company introduced enhancements aimed at elevating privacy and security in both individual and group chats, specifically designed to protect against attempts to save media and export chat content. In an official blog post on Wednesday, the Meta-owned messaging app announced the launch of its Advanced Chat Privacy feature. This new functionality, available for both one-on-one and group conversations, provides an additional layer of privacy by preventing the sharing of content beyond the platform.

When activated, the Advanced Chat Privacy settings allow users to block others from exporting chats and stop media sent from automatically downloading to other users’ devices. Moreover, this feature restricts the use of messages for AI functionalities (Meta AI), ensuring that those engaged in the chat feel more secure that their conversations won’t be shared outside the group.

WhatsApp emphasises that this feature is particularly beneficial in group discussions where participants may not be well acquainted, especially when sensitive topics are on the table.

How to enable new Advanced Chat Privacy settings on WhatsApp:

To enable Advanced Chat Privacy on WhatsApp, users simply need to tap the chat name and select Advanced Chat Privacy.

This new setting is gradually rolling out to everyone who has updated to the latest version of the app, according to the company.

WhatsApp also noted that this is just the initial iteration of the feature, with plans to introduce further protections to enhance its effectiveness. Additionally, the app offers various security options like disappearing messages, end-to-end encryption, and chat locks for those with higher privacy needs.

ALSO READ: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses set to enter Indian market, offering features such as live translation