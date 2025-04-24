Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses set to enter Indian market, offering features such as live translation Meta plans to introduce these smart glasses in several other countries as well. Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses come equipped with various features, including messaging, live translation, and music streaming.

New Delhi:

Recent innovations in technology have brought forth exciting developments, one of which is smart glasses. After months of discussion, Meta has finally announced the launch of Ray-Ban Smart Glasses in India, equipped with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. The company revealed its plans to expand the availability of these smart glasses beyond the EU, including countries such as India, Mexico, and the UAE. Meta has informed millions of fans about this expansion through a recent blog post, indicating that these popular smart glasses will soon be available for Indian users. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses boast advanced features that surpass those found on typical smartphones, all while maintaining the appearance of regular eyewear.

One standout feature of the smart glasses is live translation, which supports English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Remarkably, the glasses can perform translations even when offline, as users simply need to download the appropriate language pack for this feature to work.

In addition to translating, Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses also offer messaging capabilities similar to those on your phone. Users can enjoy sending messages, photos, videos, and making voice calls via Instagram. It's worth noting that messaging options on platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger are already included.

Another exciting aspect is the music streaming capability. Although currently available only in the United States and Canada, users in these regions can stream music effortlessly through popular services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Meanwhile, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is gearing up for a significant move in the tech world. Recently, Chief Nick Turley expressed interest in acquiring the world's largest web browser: Google Chrome. When asked about this potential purchase, he acknowledged that, like other companies, OpenAI sees value in acquiring it. At the moment, a high-profile anti-trust trial is underway in the U.S. against Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which is facing accusations of monopolistic practices in the search market.

ALSO READ: After Ghibli images, ChatGPT causes online stir by adding colours to black and white images