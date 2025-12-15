Oppo Reno 15c launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 6500mAh battery and 80W fast charging Oppo has launched the Reno 15c in China, expanding its Reno 15 lineup with a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a large 6,500mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. The smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras with dual 50MP sensors, and a 50MP selfie camera.

New Delhi:

Oppo has officially introduced the Reno 15c in China, joining the performance-centric model to the lineup of Reno 15 smartphones. The handset brings significant improvements to the series regarding processing power, camera capabilities, and battery life, thus turning it into one of the most feature-rich Reno phones so far.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, the smartphone has been designed to offer the best of flagship-level performance and efficiency. Packed with sleek design, premium build quality, and advanced camera hardware, the Oppo Reno 15c seems to be a vessel for users who need a high-end experience without stepping into flagship pricing.

Oppo Reno 15c Price and Colour Options

Oppo Reno 15c price in China begins at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the bigger 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 41,000).

The smartphone has been launched in three colour options:

Aurora Blue

College Blue

Starlight Bow

Although there is no official confirmation on the India launch of the Oppo Reno 15c, usually Reno series phones make their way to the Indian market.

Display and performance

The Oppo Reno 15c is powered by ColorOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system, and it is fitted with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,256 x 2,760 pixel resolution.

The smartphone has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, coupled with an Adreno 722 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This will suffice when it comes to gaming, multitasking, and AI-based tasks.

Camera setup: Dual 50MP sensors steal the limelight

Photography is one of the major highlighting aspects of the Oppo Reno 15c. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes:

50MP main camera with OIS

50MP telephoto camera with OIS

8MP ultra-wide camera

It features a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls, promising sharp images and detailed video output that increasingly appeals to the taste of content creators.

Battery, charging and durability

This gives the Reno 15c a massive 6,500mAh battery, abetted by 80W wired fast charging, which should offset that with easy topping up. As for durability, Oppo has armed the phone with an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating for protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets, which is very rare in this segment.

Additional highlights are the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, and the infrared remote control.

Oppo Reno 15c: India launch expectations

While Oppo has not announced India availability yet, based on the Reno 15c’s specifications, it could very well take on premium mid-range phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO if launched in India at aggressive pricing.