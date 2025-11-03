Oppo Reno 15 series launch timeline leaked: Three variants expected in December Oppo Reno 15 series- Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini, is expected to launch in India in December 2025. Early reports suggest MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, upgraded triple cameras featuring a 200MP primary sensor, and premium build quality with IP68+IP69 ratings.

New Delhi:

Oppo Reno 15 series, the most anticipated smartphone from the company, is set to launch in December and is expected to come in three models: Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and a compact Reno 15 Mini.

While Oppo has not yet confirmed the launch or the features of the upcoming devices, as per the earlier leaks, it was indicated that there will be significant upgrades in the display, camera, performance and build quality of the smartphones.

Launch timeline: Expected in December

The Reno 15 series is tipped to arrive in December this year. As per the leaks, the company would launch the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Max. The latest leak further confirms the lineup will include the Reno 15 Mini, which will be the compact addition in the series.

Expected Displays and Build Quality

According to the leak, here are further specs which could be expected from the company:

Reno 15 Pro: 6.78-inch, 1.5K flat display

Reno 15: 6.59-inch display

Reno 15 Mini: 6.32-inch, 1.5K flat display

All three models may feature a metal frame, which would give them a more premium feel than previous generations.

Expected durability upgrades:

IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance – rare in this price segment.

Performance: Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity Series

The entire Reno 15 series is expected to run on the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

Earlier rumours suggested the Reno 15 Pro (previously speculated as Pro Max) could feature:

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Backed by a 6,500mAh battery

Support 50W wireless charging

If true, the Reno 15 Pro would easily be one of the most feature-packed Reno devices so far.