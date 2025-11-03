Oppo Reno 15 series launch timeline leaked: Three variants expected in December

Oppo Reno 15 series, the most anticipated smartphone from the company, is set to launch in December and is expected to come in three models: Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and a compact Reno 15 Mini.
While Oppo has not yet confirmed the launch or the features of the upcoming devices, as per the earlier leaks, it was indicated that there will be significant upgrades in the display, camera, performance and build quality of the smartphones.
Launch timeline: Expected in December
The Reno 15 series is tipped to arrive in December this year. As per the leaks, the company would launch the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Max. The latest leak further confirms the lineup will include the Reno 15 Mini, which will be the compact addition in the series.
Expected Displays and Build Quality
According to the leak, here are further specs which could be expected from the company:
- Reno 15 Pro: 6.78-inch, 1.5K flat display
- Reno 15: 6.59-inch display
- Reno 15 Mini: 6.32-inch, 1.5K flat display
All three models may feature a metal frame, which would give them a more premium feel than previous generations.
Expected durability upgrades:
- IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance – rare in this price segment.
- Performance: Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity Series
- The entire Reno 15 series is expected to run on the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.
Earlier rumours suggested the Reno 15 Pro (previously speculated as Pro Max) could feature:
- MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
- Backed by a 6,500mAh battery
- Support 50W wireless charging
If true, the Reno 15 Pro would easily be one of the most feature-packed Reno devices so far.
- Camera: 200MP Flagship Sensor Expected
- Camera leaks related to the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini indicate powerful camera setups:
- Triple rear cameras 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera.
- Front Camera: 50MP selfie camera across the lineup. This marks a major leap in Oppo's camera strategy, especially for mid-premium devices.
