E-Aadhaar app set to launch soon: Update your birth date, address and mobile number at home The government is set to launch the e-Aadhaar app in November 2025, enabling people to update key Aadhaar details like date of birth, address, and mobile number directly from their smartphones. Powered by AI and Face ID, the app aims to eliminate long queues at Aadhaar centres.

New Delhi:

The e-Aadhaar mobile app, a significant upgrade in the Aadhaar services, will be launched by the government of India. The app will enable the citizens of India to update their Aadhaar cards directly from their smartphones. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIAI) will roll out the app in November 2025; thus, this will finally eliminate the need for most people to physically visit the Aadhaar centres.

What all can you update by using the e-Aadhaar app?

The updated app will enable users to update important details for Aadhaar. Some of the very useful updates one will be able to make through the e-Aadhaar app include:

Date of birth/age

Residential address

Mobile number linked with Aadhaar

These services used to take long queues and delays, which could now be completed instantly via your smartphone. However, certain updates related to biometrics, like fingerprints or iris scans, could necessarily be done at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Smarter, safer Aadhaar updates by using AI and Face ID

One of the main features the Aadhaar app is going to have is an AI-powered Smart Identification System (SIS).

UIDAI is integrating:

Face ID verification in the app

AI-based identity matching from your smartphone

This means that any updates on Aadhaar are only possible after verifying the face of the user, to prevent fraud and unauthorised changes. The system further aims at preventing the misuse of Aadhaar data, especially in remote regions.

Use your own government records to update details

The e-Aadhaar app will let users self-upload and verify the data from official government databases, like:

Passport

PAN card

Driving licence

The verification process will be faster – all you have to do is type details directly from these records, reducing documentation hassles. It makes the updating of Aadhaar easier for people living in rural or remote areas.

