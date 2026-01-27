Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on his exit from Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' Lokesh Kanagaraj has clarified the rumours surrounding his exit from the highly anticipated film 'Thalaivar 173'. He also shared details about the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan film.

New Delhi:

During a recent press meet in Chennai, Lokesh Kanagaraj explained the reason for his withdrawal from Rajinikanth's film 'Thalaivar 173', the film of two superstars, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

For the unversed, the South director withdrew from 'Thalaivar 173' due to creative differences. He had worked on the script for about a month and a half, but after discussions with the two big stars, the direction of the film changed, as said by Kanagaraj.

Why did Lokesh Kanagaraj leave 'Thalaivar 173'?

The Coolie director said that both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan wanted to do a lighthearted, fun film after their previous action-packed movies. Rajinikanth is returning with an action film like 'Jailer 2', and Kamal Haasan is also preparing for a high-octane film with Anbarivu. Therefore, they deliberately wanted a film of a different style. 'Such lighthearted films are not my cup of tea, so I left the project,' the director said.

Now, 'Thalaivar 173' will be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and produced by Kamal Haasan's company, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Why the delay in Kaithi 2?

Lokesh also clarified the rumours about the delay in 'Kaithi 2'. He said that the delay is not due to demands for a salary increase. This led him to restart an old project with Mythri Movie Makers, and that's when the new film with Allu Arjun began. Regarding comparisons with Atlee (who is working with Allu Arjun), Lokesh said that there is no rivalry between them. Both are focused on advancing Tamil cinema and would be happy with each other's success.

Lokesh's upcoming film

The good news from Lokesh's side is that he recently announced his new film with Allu Arjun. A teaser was released on the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti. The film's title is yet to be finalised, the music will be composed by Anirudh and shooting will begin later this year.

Lokesh Kanagaraj famous films

Lokesh Kanagaraj is primarily known for his unique action-thriller films and blockbusters like 'Maanagaram', 'Kaithi', 'Vikram' and 'Leo' (2023). He is known for his intense suspense, multi-star cast and technically advanced visuals in his films.

