Oppo Pad SE India launch tipped for July: To araive Alongside Reno 14 series The tablet features a large 11-inch 2K display, MediaTek G100 chipset, and a massive 9,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000 and may go on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2025.

New Delhi:

Oppo Pad SE, which made its global debut in May 2025, is now likely to arrive in India by early July, according to a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar. The tablet is expected to launch alongside the Oppo Reno 14 series, which includes the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models. The company hasn’t officially confirmed the launch yet, but reports suggest it may coincide with the Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 12–14) to attract early buyers with special deals.

Expected pricing and colour options in India

The Oppo Pad SE was launched at around CNY 899 (approx. Rs 11,000) in China and MYR 699 (approx. Rs 14,000) in Malaysia for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. If Oppo follows similar pricing in India, it could become one of the most affordable Android tablets with a 2K display and fast charging. The tablet is expected to arrive in Night Blue and Starlight Silver colour options.

Oppo Pad SE Specifications (India variant expected)

Display: 11-inch 2K (1200x1920 pixels) LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G100 SoC RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage Rear Camera: 5MP single sensor Front Camera: 5MP for video calls and selfies Battery: It is backed by a 9,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support Operating System: The smartphone runs on ColorOS 15.0.1, which is based on Android 15 OS Biometric: It supports Face Unlock, no fingerprint sensor

What makes the Oppo Pad SE stand out?

The Pad SE is aimed at students, casual users, and media consumers who need a large screen, decent performance, and long battery life at an affordable price. Its 2K display, big battery, and clean Android experience make it a strong contender in the budget tablet segment, especially for Indian buyers looking for entertainment and learning on the go.

With rising demand for value tablets, Oppo Pad SE could gain significant traction in the under Rs 15,000 segment. If launched during Amazon Prime Day 2025, buyers may also get extra discounts and bank offers. It will compete with Realme Pad, Redmi Pad, and Lenovo Tab M series in India.