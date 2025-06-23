Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Oppo K13x 5G launched under Rs 12,000 in India: 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera

Oppo K13x 5G launched under Rs 12,000 in India: 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera

The Oppo K13x 5G is a feature-packed budget smartphone with a massive 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and Dimensity 6300 chip — all starting under Rs 12,000.

Oppo K13x 5G
Oppo K13x 5G Image Source : Oppo
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Oppo has officially launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Oppo K13x, in India. Aimed at the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, the device brings a compelling mix of performance, durability, and battery life. With MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 50MP dual camera, and a 6,000mAh battery, the K13x is set to compete with rivals like the Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Z10x, and Realme P3.

Oppo K13x: Price in India and availability

The Oppo K13x is priced aggressively across three variants:

  • Rs 11,999 – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • Rs 12,999 – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • Rs 14,999 – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

It will be available from June 27 at noon on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website. The phone comes in two vibrant colour options:

  • Midnight Violet
  • Sunset Peach

Battery and charging: Power that lasts

One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo K13x is its massive 6,000mAh battery, paired with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo claims it can easily last a day and a half on a single charge, making it ideal for heavy users, gamers, and travellers.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ expandable storage

The K13x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built for efficient 5G performance. It features:

  • Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
  • Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

It runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, with Oppo promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a major plus in this price bracket.

Camera: 50MP Dual setup with 1080p recording

The Oppo K13x sports a 50MP OV50D main camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. It supports 1080p video recording at 60fps. For selfies, it includes an 8MP front camera capable of 1080p at 30fps.

Display and durability

The phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with:

  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Up to 1,000 nits brightness
  • Panda Glass protection

Additionally, it boasts IP65 water/dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability rating, rarely seen in this segment.

iOS 26 adds AI-based battery saver: But only for select iPhones

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 23: Win free skins and diamonds

Massive Chrome security threat alert: How to secure your browser right now

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Oppo Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\