Oppo K13x 5G launched under Rs 12,000 in India: 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera

Oppo has officially launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Oppo K13x, in India. Aimed at the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, the device brings a compelling mix of performance, durability, and battery life. With MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 50MP dual camera, and a 6,000mAh battery, the K13x is set to compete with rivals like the Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Z10x, and Realme P3.
Oppo K13x: Price in India and availability
The Oppo K13x is priced aggressively across three variants:
- Rs 11,999 – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
- Rs 12,999 – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
- Rs 14,999 – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
It will be available from June 27 at noon on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website. The phone comes in two vibrant colour options:
- Midnight Violet
- Sunset Peach
Battery and charging: Power that lasts
One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo K13x is its massive 6,000mAh battery, paired with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo claims it can easily last a day and a half on a single charge, making it ideal for heavy users, gamers, and travellers.
Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ expandable storage
The K13x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built for efficient 5G performance. It features:
- Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
It runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, with Oppo promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a major plus in this price bracket.
Camera: 50MP Dual setup with 1080p recording
The Oppo K13x sports a 50MP OV50D main camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. It supports 1080p video recording at 60fps. For selfies, it includes an 8MP front camera capable of 1080p at 30fps.
Display and durability
The phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with:
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Up to 1,000 nits brightness
- Panda Glass protection
Additionally, it boasts IP65 water/dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability rating, rarely seen in this segment.
