Oppo K13x 5G launched under Rs 12,000 in India: 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera The Oppo K13x 5G is a feature-packed budget smartphone with a massive 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and Dimensity 6300 chip — all starting under Rs 12,000.

New Delhi:

Oppo has officially launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Oppo K13x, in India. Aimed at the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, the device brings a compelling mix of performance, durability, and battery life. With MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 50MP dual camera, and a 6,000mAh battery, the K13x is set to compete with rivals like the Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Z10x, and Realme P3.

Oppo K13x: Price in India and availability

The Oppo K13x is priced aggressively across three variants:

Rs 11,999 – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 12,999 – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 14,999 – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

It will be available from June 27 at noon on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website. The phone comes in two vibrant colour options:

Midnight Violet

Sunset Peach

Battery and charging: Power that lasts

One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo K13x is its massive 6,000mAh battery, paired with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo claims it can easily last a day and a half on a single charge, making it ideal for heavy users, gamers, and travellers.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ expandable storage

The K13x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built for efficient 5G performance. It features:

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card

It runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, with Oppo promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a major plus in this price bracket.

Camera: 50MP Dual setup with 1080p recording

The Oppo K13x sports a 50MP OV50D main camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. It supports 1080p video recording at 60fps. For selfies, it includes an 8MP front camera capable of 1080p at 30fps.

Display and durability

The phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with:

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 1,000 nits brightness

Panda Glass protection

Additionally, it boasts IP65 water/dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability rating, rarely seen in this segment.