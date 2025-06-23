Advertisement
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 23: Win free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released 20 new redeem codes for June 23, offering players the chance to win free outfits, loot crates, and diamonds. These codes are time-sensitive and have limited redemptions, so fans should act quickly.

Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, has dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes for June 23. These codes unlock a variety of in-game rewards such as exclusive weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and loot crates—all without spending real money.

But there’s a catch: these codes are only valid for a limited time and have a daily usage limit. So, players should hurry before they expire.

June 23 redeem codes: Grab them fast

As per InsideSport, the following redeem codes are active and ready to claim today:

  1. FGHY78POIUAD  
  2. PLWE90QAZXCW  
  3. WERZ89ASDFGH  
  4. ERTY34LKJMNL  
  5. VBNM45QWERTN  
  6. NBVC34ASDFZA  
  7. CVBN23BNMLQP  
  8. BNNM12ZXCVBH  
  9. YUIP56BNMLKO  
  10. DFGH67GHJKLT  
  11. ASCV45LKJHGT  
  12. QWTY89VCXZLK  
  13. MNIU12MNBVCD  
  14. MNBV78ERTYUI  
  15. ZXJH78GFDSAT  
  16. POIU90ZXCNMQ  
  17. HGFT01LKJHGN  
  18. TREQ23ASDFGJ  
  19. LKHJ67QWERTY  
  20. JKLY56POIUYC  

These codes can unlock popular rewards like:

  1. Rebel Academy outfits
  2. Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  3. Diamond Vouchers
  4. Gold Coins
  5. And other exciting cosmetics

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

  1. Go to the official Free Fire Max Redemption site.
  2. Log in using your preferred platform (Facebook, Google, X, Apple, or VK ID).
  3. Copy a code from the list and paste it in the redemption box.
  4. Click on confirm and wait for the success message.

Once redeemed, the rewards will appear directly in your in-game mailbox, while diamonds or gold will be added instantly to your account balance.

  1. Act quickly: Limited use and expiry
  2. Each code can only be used 500 times globally.
  3. They are valid for about 12 hours from release.
  4. If you enter an expired or already-used code, it will return an error.

To avoid missing out, players are advised to redeem the codes immediately.

Keep in mind that redeem codes have an expiration date, so it’s essential to redeem them promptly. Additionally, Garena issues different codes for different regions. You’ll only be able to redeem a code if it’s meant for your area. Also, please remember that while Free Fire is banned in India, its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, is still available for play. The redeem codes are the same for both versions.

 

Top News

