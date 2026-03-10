Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s spotted on NBTC certification site ahead of global launch

New Delhi:

Oppo is gearing up to grow its Find X9 lineup, and it looks like the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s are next in line. Both phones just popped up on Thailand’s NBTC certification site, which usually means the official launch is not far off.

A report from XpertPick spotted the Find X9 Ultra with the model number CPH2841 and the Find X9s as CPH2873. These certification listings rarely spill all the details, but they’re a good sign that the phones are almost ready to hit the market.

It’s not the first time these phones have shown up in certification databases, either. Earlier, both appeared on Indonesia’s TKDN and SDPPI sites, but back then, the listings didn’t reveal what Oppo would actually call them. Now, with the NBTC confirming the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s names, it’s clear Oppo plans to launch these models across several global markets.

Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro: Timeline for launch

Leaks point to a China launch for the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro around April, with a global release coming soon after.

Features

The global version of the Find X9s is expected to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s processor, making it a bit less powerful than the top-tier models. The Find X9s Pro should feature the Dimensity 9500 chipset. Camera-wise, things get interesting: the Find X9s Pro could offer dual 200MP Samsung HP5 sensors—one as the main camera and another as a periscope telephoto—plus a 50MP ultra-wide lens. If these rumours hold up, the Find X9s Pro might end up as one of the most impressive camera phones out there.

Moving to pricing, the Find X9 Ultra is set to sit above the Find X9 Pro in Oppo’s premium range. The Find X9 Pro launched in India at Rs 1,09,999, and reports suggest the Ultra version could land closer to Rs 1,40,000. At that price, it’ll go head-to-head with heavyweights like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra. Meanwhile, the Find X9s is expected to be a bit more budget-friendly, somewhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000.

Oppo has not yet dropped the full spec sheet, but all signs point to these new Find X9 flagships focusing on top-notch cameras, strong performance, and premium features.