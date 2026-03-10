Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets Rs 22000 price cut in Flipkart sale: Check the new price and features

New Delhi:

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just got a pretty huge price drop on Flipkart, and honestly, it’s a bargain right now. When it first showed up in India earlier this year, the starting price was Rs 59,999. Now it’s down to Rs 39,999, which is a Rs 20,000 discount. Use a qualifying bank card, and you can shave off another Rs 2,000, so you’re looking at Rs 37,999.

It indeed is a solid deal. You’ve got two options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, or 8GB RAM with 256GB. Trade in your old phone, and you can save even more.

Let’s talk about the display and performance

The S24 FE comes with a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, so colours really pop, and everything looks crisp. Scrolling is buttery smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, which is also great for gaming. Unlocking the phone is easy with the in-display fingerprint sensor—no more hunting for buttons.

Under the hood, you get Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chipset, which keeps everything running fast. It comes with 5G connectivity, multitasking and gaming – without burning a hole in your pocket, with great specifications. The device runs on 8GB of RAM and comes with up to 256GB of storage; you will not have to worry about running out of space.

Battery life? No problem

The handset is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery that easily lasts all day. If you are running low, just plug in for 25W wired fast charging, or set it on a wireless charger. Both options are there.

Photography

The Galaxy S24 FE has you covered with a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens. So whether you want detailed close-ups or sweeping shots, you’re set. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 10MP front camera. It runs One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box, so you get all the latest features, better security, and smoother performance.

Worried about drops or spills? Don’t be

The S24 FE is IP68 rated, so it handles dust and water just fine. It looks and feels a lot like the flagship Galaxy S24, but with a much friendlier price tag. Big screen, fast processor, strong cameras, and now this price—honestly, the Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best deals on Flipkart right now.