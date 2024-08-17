Oppo F27 India price, launch date leaked: Here's when feature-packed smartphone set for debut

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo F27 series

Oppo is all set to launch a new F series smartphone in India. The company is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming Oppo F27 5G smartphone. However, its price and specifications have been leaked. As per the leak, some of the key features of the smartphone will include MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, IP64 rating, 50 MP primary rear camera, 5,000mAh battery and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Oppo F27 India price and availability (expected)

According to a marketing poster obtained by 91Mobiles Hindi, the Oppo F27 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could be priced at Rs. 24,999 in India. The phone is rumoured to be available in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colours.

The Oppo F27 5G is anticipated to be available for sale from August 18 onwards. Additionally, Oppo may provide an instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 for payments made through various bank card transactions. Potential buyers could also have the option for a no-cost EMI for six months and a one-time free screen replacement.

Oppo F27 specifications (expected)

The Oppo F27 5G is expected to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. It may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of camera, it is said to have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera on the back, while on the front, it could sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is expected to come with AI features such as AI Studio, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0.

The Oppo F27 5G is rumoured to boast a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and may have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, it may feature dual speakers.

