iPhone 15 gets Rs 12,000 discount on Amazon, now available at significantly lower price

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15 discount

If you've been eyeing the latest iPhone 15, now's the perfect time to make your purchase. Amazon has been offering enticing discounts on iPhones. For a limited time, interested buyers can purchase the brand-new iPhone 15 at a discount of Rs 12,000. The company is offering substantial discounts and attractive bank offers to sweeten the deal for customers. On top of that, you can even opt for convenient EMI options when purchasing this premium smartphone.

iPhone 15 discount on Amazon

The iPhone 15 is currently listed on Amazon's website at Rs 79,600, but the 128GB variant is now available at a discounted price of just Rs 71,290, reflecting a significant 11 percent price cut, allowing you to save Rs 8,310 through the flat discount.

In addition to the flat discount, Amazon is also extending a bank offer. Interested buyers using an SBI Credit card can enjoy a direct instant discount of Rs 4,000. By combining the flat discount and the bank offer, you can avail a total discount of Rs 12,310 on the iPhone 15. With these offers, the effective price of iPhone 15 will be Rs 67,290.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 features a sleek design with a glass back panel and aluminium frame, providing it with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. This premium smartphone boasts a large 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, complemented by the robust Ceramic Shield glass for added protection.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset for exceptional performance. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, the device is equipped with a dual camera setup featuring 48MP + 12MP sensors at the rear, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The iPhone 15 houses a substantial 3349mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G may lag in quality say experts: Here why?