OpenAI wants to turn ChatGPT into an operating system: Hires new app platform head OpenAI has hired a new Head of App Platform to help turn ChatGPT from a chatbot into a full-fledged operating system. With app integrations, AI agents, and future hardware plans, ChatGPT could soon become the central interface for everyday digital tasks.

OpenAI has been planning to make ChatGPT a full-scale operating system that can run applications and act as a digital interface for people. OpenAI has recruited Glen Coates as a new Head of App Platform to bring major changes to the platform.

This news has been confirmed by Coates himself, and it appears that he would be working on helping transform ChatGPT into a platform similar to an OS and not a mere interface.

Who is Glen Coates, and why does his role matter?

Coates was associated with Shopify earlier, positioned as Vice President and Head of Product. His background in developing big platforms, along with an app environment, will help shape the future of ChatGPT, say industry analysts.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Coates posted that he was joining OpenAI to help turn ChatGPT into an OS.

As per the role, Coates will supposedly report directly to Nick Turley, the current head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.

How is ChatGPT already moving beyond a chatbot?

ChatGPT is no longer just about answering questions. With features like ChatGPT Apps, OpenAI has already incorporated the functionalities of third-party apps operating within the chatbot. This way, the user will be able to carry out tasks like image editing, document management, or accessing services without having to leave ChatGPT.

With AI agents integrated into ChatGPT’s search functionality and understanding and memory capabilities, the system essentially functions as a digital control layer—the same way the operating system bridges users and services with apps.

What’s still missing?

Hardware integration: This would be the final step for ChatGPT to become a full-fledged operating system. This is where the collaboration between OpenAI and legendary designer Jony Ive comes into play. The firm is said to be developing an AI-driven device that could launch as early as 2027.

“If it succeeds, it can be used across devices, applications, and services as an end-to-end operating system that uses AI. Currently, this has not yet been achieved by any firm.”

Why is timing important?

OpenAI’s announcement is timely for the following reasons. They already have:

Strong data centre infrastructure

Partnerships with apps such as Adobe, Canva, and Zillow, more advanced AI models and agent-based workflow processes

With all these features brought under a single OS-like platform, OpenAI could establish a new benchmark for AI-powered computing.

When will ChatGPT become an operating system?

At the current stage, OpenAI has not released any information regarding the timeline for this shift. Nevertheless, the appointment of the head of App Platform is indicative that OpenAI is serious about this long-term plan.