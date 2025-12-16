Vyapam scam: Indore CBI court sentences 10 people to five years of rigorous imprisonment Vyapam scam: An FIR was registered against these individuals at the Khargone Kotwali police station on October 26, 2012. The FIR alleged these individuals had committed fraud in the Patwari recruitment examination.

A special CBI court in Indore on Tuesday sentenced 10 people to five years of rigorous imprisonment each in the Vyapam scam case related to impersonation and cheating in the Patwari Recruitment Examination. Apart from this, the Indore court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on each convict, a CBI release said.

As per the updates from the CBI, the court convicted the accused -- Rameshwar, Rakesh, Devendra, Chetan, Balram, Harpal, Gopal, Jitendra, Dinesh, and Digvijay Singh Solanki -- under relevant legal provisions for fraudulent impersonation in the 2008 Patwari (revenue official) recruitment exam and sentenced them to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

FIR was registered against these individuals

An FIR was registered against these individuals at the Khargone Kotwali police station on October 26, 2012. The FIR alleged these individuals had committed fraud in the Patwari recruitment examination, conducted by the then Professional Examination Board (known as Vyapam by Hindi acronym) by submitting forged documents and securing their selection.

The Vyapam scam, which came to light in 2013, involved alleged collusion of gangsters, officials, and political leaders in illegal selection of hundreds of candidates in entrance examinations for state government services and professional courses.

Vyapam scam was handed over to CBI in 2015

Under a 2015 Supreme Court order, investigation of cases related to the Vyapam scam was handed over from the Madhya Pradesh Police to the CBI.

In May this year, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had quashed all four FIRs registered against Sudhir Sharma, former chairman of Bhopal-based Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP), in the Vyapam case.

Know all about Vyapam scam

The Vyapam scam refers to large scale irregularities in admission to medical colleges and government recruitments under earlier BJP governments in the state. A SIT formed to investigate the Vyapam scam registered a case against Sharma, former chairman of CRISP who also held various posts in Sangh, Vidyarthi Parishad and Vigyan Bharti.



After this, the investigation of the Vyapam scam was handed over to the CBI, which registered a case against him for alleged irregularities in Sub Inspector Recruitment Examination 2012, Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2012, Contract School Teacher Recruitment Group II Examination 2011 and Forest Guard Recruitment Examination 2013. The Central Bureau of Investigation registered four cases against Sharma and filed a chargesheet in court, after which he approached the HC.

