Huge scam uncovered in MP police recruitment exam: Multiple candidates found using 'solvers'

Bhopal:

In a shocking turn of events, Madhya Pradesh is once again in the spotlight for a recruitment scam, echoing the infamous "Vyapam" scandal. This time, the issue has surfaced in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination, where several candidates reportedly used fraudulent means to secure their positions as constables.

The scam was uncovered after the verification of candidates' documents revealed discrepancies, such as mismatched photographs and handwriting. Authorities have filed FIRs against several police constable recruits who were found to have used "solvers" to take the exam on their behalf.

The Gwalior incident: The beginning of the investigation

The fraud came to light in Gwalior, where five candidates from Morena, Shivpuri, and Sheopur districts were found to have used a solver to appear for the written exam. These candidates manipulated their Aadhaar card details by updating their photographs and biometrics, substituting themselves with another person.

The scam was detected when authorities cross-checked the candidates' biometric history linked to their Aadhaar cards. The discrepancies between the photo on the Aadhaar card and the photo submitted during the application for the written exam raised suspicion. A detailed investigation revealed that these candidates had updated their Aadhaar cards before and after the written exam with the photo of a solver, which enabled them to appear for the test fraudulently.

After the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board requested verification from the recruitment body, mismatches in handwriting and photographs were discovered, confirming the fraudulent activity. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against the five candidates involved in this scam.

Details of the 2023 recruitment exam

Number of Vacancies: 7,411 constable positions

Exam Duration: August 12 to September 12, 2023

Result Declaration: March 7, 2024

Physical Test: November 18-20, 2024

Total Applications: 967,118

Candidates Appeared: 652,057

Candidates Passed Written Exam: 58,000

Final Selection: 7,411

How the fraud was exposed

The scam came to light when the examination documents and records were reviewed. It was discovered that the candidates had updated their Aadhaar cards multiple times before and after the exam. In one instance, they had changed the photo to that of a solver before the written exam and updated the biometric details afterwards.

Upon further scrutiny, it was revealed that the photographs and handwriting of the selected candidates did not match the ones submitted during their application process. This was a clear indicator that the candidates had used fraudulent means to take the exam and gain employment.

Other cases: Fraud in Morena, Rajgarh and beyond

Apart from Gwalior, similar cases have been reported in other districts, including Morena, Rajgarh, and Sheopur. In Morena, candidates were found to have manipulated their Aadhaar details multiple times, using another person to sit for both the written and physical tests. These fraudsters were eventually caught when the police conducted a thorough investigation.

In Rajgarh, a candidate named Satyendra Singh Yadav had his documents checked, revealing that he had used a solver, Satyendra Rawat from Gwalior, to take his exam. The biometric fingerprint verification process revealed discrepancies, leading to the discovery of the fraud.

The authorities have now arrested several individuals and are on the lookout for others who may have helped these candidates. There is also the possibility of involvement from other states.

Police crackdown: Arrests and ongoing investigations

The police in Madhya Pradesh have started an extensive investigation into the recruitment scam. Several arrests have been made, including two suspects from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, who had used third-party "solvers" to clear the exams. The police are continuously interrogating the arrested individuals to identify the people and networks that facilitated this large-scale fraud.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are determined to uncover the full extent of the scam and hold the guilty parties accountable.

A wake-up call for recruitment transparency

This recruitment scam has once again highlighted the vulnerability of government recruitment exams to fraud and manipulation. With numerous fraudsters exploiting loopholes, the Madhya Pradesh Police are now under pressure to enhance their verification processes and ensure stricter monitoring in future exams.

The recent events are a reminder that transparent recruitment processes are crucial to maintaining fairness and integrity in the hiring system. Authorities are expected to adopt more stringent measures to prevent such frauds in the future, and there are calls for greater scrutiny of biometric systems and application documents.

As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how far the scam goes and how many other candidates may have been involved in this large-scale fraud.