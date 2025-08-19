OpenAI introduces 'ChatGPT Go' in India, offers higher query limits, image generation for Rs 399 per month OpenAI has introduced 'ChatGPT Go' in India for Rs 399 per month. The company has also enabled UPI payments for users to subscribe.

New Delhi:

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan for India priced at Rs 399 per month. The company has also enabled UPI payments for all ChatGPT subscriptions, a move designed to make its advanced AI tools more accessible to users across the country. According to an official release, ChatGPT Go is a new subscription tier aimed at making advanced AI tools both more accessible and affordable as the adoption of OpenAI’s services grows rapidly in India.

ChatGPT Go plan

The plan offers users greater access to popular features, including higher message limits, image generation, file uploads, and memory, all powered by GPT-5 with enhanced Indic language support. Compared to the free plan, ChatGPT Go provides 10 times higher message limits and unlocks image and file uploads with GPT-5.

This new plan is an addition to OpenAI’s existing subscription tiers. ChatGPT Plus, priced at Rs 1,999 per month, offers priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for heavy users. For professionals and enterprises, the ChatGPT Pro plan is available at Rs 19,900 per month, providing the highest scale and customisation.

India second largest market

India is ChatGPT's second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets, with millions of users, including students, professionals, developers, and creators. Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company has been inspired by how people in India use the tool daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving.

"With ChatGPT Go, we're excited to make these capabilities even more accessible and easier to pay for through UPI," Turley added.

This sentiment was echoed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who noted earlier this month that India could well become the company's largest market globally. Describing India as an "incredibly fast-growing" market, Altman praised the remarkable pace at which Indian citizens and businesses are adopting Artificial Intelligence.

