iPhone 17 Pro Max first look revealed, hinting at massive upgrades to battery, display, and camera A new leaked report about the iPhone 17 Pro Max has emerged. This series of Apple’s iPhone will be launched globally, including in India, next month. The metal frame of the premium model has been revealed, along with many features of the phone.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 series is set to debut globally next month. The launch is expected to occur between September 8 and 12. Its sale in India is rumoured to begin on September 28. A significant amount of information about the series continues to emerge daily. Recently, the first look of its most premium model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, has been revealed, providing a glimpse into its design.

The information was shared by a South Korean blogger, who claimed that the phone will feature an aluminium frame. This suggests that Apple will not be using a titanium frame for this year's Pro models.

The metal frame is expected to integrate the phone's back panel and house a triple-camera setup, though the camera module itself is rumoured to have some design changes.

Significant upgrades

According to the report, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a battery with a capacity of more than 5,000mAh. Additionally, the phone's display is expected to be larger than its predecessor. The metal frame will also feature an additional layer for the magnetic coil.

Furthermore, the camera sensors will be larger for improved image quality. It's important to note that the company has not yet made any official announcements regarding the iPhone 17 series.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 48MP main camera on the back, complemented by a 12MP secondary and a 48MP third sensor. A 12MP selfie camera will also be available. The phone is also rumoured to be powered by the A19 Pro Bionic chip.

Production begins in India

The iPhone 17 series will be entirely "Made in India," as the company has already started production at its Foxconn plant. Apple has been producing its iPhones and iPads in India for the last several years and has now also begun manufacturing its iPods in the country.

