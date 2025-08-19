Airtel prepaid users get free Apple Music subscription amid Spotify price hike: Here's how to claim Airtel is providing a free 6-month Apple Music subscription to its prepaid users. After the promotional period, users can subscribe to continue using the service.

New Delhi:

Airtel, which partnered with Apple Music in February to provide a free subscription to its broadband and postpaid users, has now extended the complimentary music streaming service to its prepaid customers. The offer is available through the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel is providing its prepaid users with a free six-month subscription to Apple Music. Once the complimentary period ends, users who are interested in continuing the service will need to subscribe to continue its use.

How to claim the Airtel Apple Music subscription

First, download the Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play Store.

Sign in to the app and scroll down to the "Curated for you" section.

Click on the banner with the "up to 6 months Apple Music free" offer and follow the on-screen instructions.

Users will need to sign in with their Apple account and add a payment method to activate the service.

Apple Music subscription in India

After the offer period, users must subscribe to continue the service. The individual plan for Apple Music in India is priced at Rs 119 per month. Multiple users can also share a single subscription through the Family plan, which costs Rs 179 per month. Currently, the Student plan is the most affordable option, priced at Rs 59 per month. However, availing this plan requires a valid student ID card.

Spotify plan hike in India

The offer comes at a time when Spotify has increased its plan price in India. Spotify has increased the price of many of its premium plans by about Rs 20. This change is happening all around the world. The company will inform its subscribers through email within the next month. In India, the basic individual premium plan now costs Rs 139.

