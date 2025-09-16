Online payment redefined in India with CRED, RuPay and IndusInd Bank partnership Three major players- IndusInd Bank, RuPay and CRED collaborated for a new financial product (credit card), promoting online payment culture. With instant redemptions, premium perks, and gold purchase options, RuPay’s strong e-commerce presence is set to help the card redefine online payments.

New Delhi:

India's online payment culture has got an upgrade with a new partnership between CRED, RuPay, and IndusInd Bank, which has launched a brand-new co-branded credit card. The initiative aims to bring premium experiences, instant redemption benefits, and flexible rewards to India’s growing base of digital-first consumers.

A card designed for Digital India

The newly launched CRED IndusInd Bank RuPay Credit Card comes with technology, offering rewards across all e-commerce platforms with instant. It further offers flexible redemption options for hotels, flights, retail merchants and thousands of products. This move has been taken to align with the evolving needs of Indian consumers who now seek seamless, rewarding digital experiences in every online transaction.

Gold, travel and lifestyle benefits online

One of the major highlights of the new credit card is the option to purchase 24-karat gold at live market rates. Members can take physical delivery within 48 hours or convert holdings into jewellery at brands like Tanishq. Apart from gold, the card could offer exclusive lifestyle privileges, travel benefits and wide acceptance through RuPay’s growing ecosystem.

RuPay’s growing e-commerce role for the platform

RuPay, India’s homegrown card network, has reportedly increased and expanded its footprint in e-commerce transactions.

How CRED makes online payments easy and rewarding for youth

Managing online payments can feel tricky at times, but CRED makes the process smooth, secure, and even rewarding. From paying your credit card bills to enjoying exclusive offers, CRED brings several benefits for users in India.

1. Easy credit card bill payments

CRED allow users to optimise all their credit card bills in one place. Instead of logging into multiple bank apps, you can link your cards to CRED and settle payments quickly. The app also reminds you of due dates, so you don’t miss deadlines and avoid late fees.

2. Rewards for every payment

Every time you pay your bills on CRED, you could earn CRED coins. These coins could be redeemed for exciting rewards, cashback offers, discounts on shopping, travel, and even dining.

3. Safe and secure transactions

CRED uses bank-grade security to ensure your payments are safe. With end-to-end encryption, your personal and financial details are kept private, so you don’t have to worry about online fraud.

4. Premium offering for online shopping

CRED users also get access to exclusive deals and offers from top brands, travel platforms, and e-commerce websites. From discounts on hotel bookings to vouchers for shopping, CRED adds extra value to your online transactions.