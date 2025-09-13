Apple iPhone 17 Series eSIM-Only Models announced for select countries The iPhone 17 series marks a bigger push towards eSIM technology, with the iPhone Air becoming the first fully eSIM-only iPhone globally. Apple’s strategy shows that while some regions are ready for a complete digital SIM shift, others will continue with hybrid models for now.

New Delhi:

Apple iPhone 17 series is finally official, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. This lineup brings a major change in mobile connectivity by expanding the eSIM-only approach to many countries. The iPhone Air, which measures just 5.64mm in thickness, was the highlight and stood out as the slimmest iPhone ever and Apple’s first globally eSIM-only device, with no physical SIM card slot.

iPhone 17 models: eSIM-only and Hybrid variants

While the iPhone Air is exclusively eSIM worldwide, the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max are available in two types, depending on the market:

eSIM-only models in selected countries

Nano SIM + eSIM hybrid models in other regions

This strategy allows Apple to adapt based on regional infrastructure, telecom support, and user demand.

Countries getting eSIM-only iPhone 17 models

For the first time, Apple has introduced eSIM-only iPhone 17 models in 12 countries. These include:

United States Canada Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Japan Mexico Qatar Kuwait Guam US Virgin Islands Bahrain Oman

In these markets, buyers of the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, or 17 Pro Max will not get physical SIM card slots.

Why Apple is removing physical SIM slots

Apple’s push for eSIM technology is mainly driven by design and efficiency. In slimmer models like the iPhone Air, eliminating the SIM tray frees up internal space, allowing for a thinner profile and improved components. eSIM also offers practical benefits, such as:

Quick carrier switching without changing physical SIM cards

Better security as eSIMs are harder to duplicate or misuse

Streamlined setup for international travellers

However, users in eSIM-only countries may face challenges if they are used to swapping SIM cards when changing networks or travelling.

Market-specific adaptations

Interestingly, Apple has not adopted eSIM for China. The iPhone 17 models in the Chinese market continue to support only nano SIM cards, though the iPhone Air remains eSIM-only worldwide. In India and several other regions, Apple offers hybrid models with both nano SIM and eSIM support, giving users more flexibility.