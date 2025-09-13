Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Buy iPhone 15 under Rs 50000, iPhone 16 Pro Max under Rs 90000 Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 brings massive iPhone deals for Indian shoppers. Buyers can get the iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000, iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000, iPhone 16 for Rs 51,999, and even the iPhone 16 Pro Max under Rs 90,000 with bank offers.

New Delhi:

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025- India’s biggest shopping festival is set to start from September 23 onwards. The Flipkart Plus members will get early access from September 22, and as always, the most-awaited deals are on Apple iPhones. This year, Flipkart has revealed jaw-dropping discounts on existing models of Apple devices- iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 at less than Rs 40000

The iPhone 14 is still a solid choice, which runs on the A15 Bionic chip, comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a dual-camera system featuring a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lens. It supports Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and offers a 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes with a 20W adapter.

Flipkart BBD sale price: Below Rs 40,000

iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000

The iPhone 15, powered by the A16 Bionic chip, brings a smooth performance experience. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48MP + 12MP dual rear camera system, and a 12MP selfie camera. With MagSafe support and fast charging, it ensures all-day battery life.

Flipkart BBD sale price: Under Rs 50,000

iPhone 16 at Rs 51,999

The iPhone 16 is powered by the latest A18 chip and comes with 8GB RAM, enabling Apple Intelligence features. It has a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1,600 nits brightness, a 48MP primary camera with 2x telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it packs a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus.

Flipkart BBD Sale Price: Rs 51,999

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max under Rs 90,000

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature ProMotion LTPO OLED displays (6.3-inch and 6.9-inch), powered by the A18 Pro chipset with a 16-core Neural Engine. Their triple-camera system includes a 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom.

iPhone 16 Pro Price: Rs 74,999 (effective Rs 69,999 with card offers)

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price: Rs 94,999 (effective Rs 89,999 with card offers)

Why this Flipkart sale is important for iPhone’s potential buyers?

With discounts, exchange offers and bank card deals, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is the best time for Indian buyers to grab the latest iPhones at record-low prices. Whether it’s the affordable iPhone 14 below Rs 40,000 or the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max under Rs 90,000, Apple fans have plenty of options this festive season.