OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

The OnePlus 15 has been officially launched in India and other global markets today, November 13, following its initial debut in the Chinese market. This new flagship from OnePlus is creating buzz as the first phone to launch in India featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, currently the world's fastest mobile chipset.

At its launch, the device was heralded as offering the ultimate experience for gaming, photo and video shooting, and AI-related tasks.

OnePlus 15 India price and availability

The OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase on Amazon India and the official OnePlus online store.

Model Launch Price Bank Discount Price 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Rs 72,999 Rs 68,999 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage Rs 79,999 Rs 75,999

As part of a limited-period open sale offer, customers will also receive a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with their purchase.

The OnePlus 15 is available in three distinct and attractive color variants: Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and Sand Storm.

OnePlus 15 durability and IP rating

Demonstrating robust durability, the OnePlus 15 comes with four IP ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. This signifies that the device has been tested and certified against high-pressure water jets, hot water jets, and complete submersion. Specifically, the phone successfully passed a durability test involving submersion in 2 meters of water for 30 minutes.

OnePlus 15 display, battery, and core specifications

The new OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Industry-First Display: It boasts the industry's first 165Hz 1.5K display, a new 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen.

Brightness: The panel offers a 1.5K resolution and can reach up to 1800 nits in High Brightness Mode. Interestingly, the company noted that this can be reduced to an ultra-low 0.5 nits by enabling the 'Reduce White Point' toggle in the display settings.

Battery: Powering the phone is a massive 7300mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports both wired and wireless fast charging.

OnePlus 15 performance

The OnePlus 15 is the first phone in India to integrate Qualcomm's newest and fastest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Architecture: Built on TSMC's 3nm process, the chipset features an octa-core setup, including the third-generation Orion CPU.

Efficiency: Qualcomm claims the new CPU delivers 20 percent better performance and 35 percent better power efficiency over its predecessor.

Memory and Storage: The phone is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Cooling System: To maintain optimal temperatures, the device uses a sophisticated 5731 square mm 3D vapor chamber with a 360-degree cryo-velocity cooling system.

Software: The OnePlus 15 runs on OxygenOS 16, the company's latest Android skin based on Android 16.

OnePlus 15 AI features and ecosystem

The device is equipped with several advanced Artificial Intelligence features, including Google's Gemini AI. Other AI features include Plus Mind, AI Recorder, AI Portrait Glow, AI Scan, and AI Playlab.

OnePlus 15 camera system

The camera performance of the new phone is exceptional, featuring a high-end triple rear camera setup:

Primary Camera: 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony IMX906 with a 24mm focal length, autofocus, and an 84-degree field of view.

Telephoto Camera: 50-megapixel (f/2.8) Samsung JN5 with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x optical zoom capability, an 80mm focal length, a 30-degree field of view, and autofocus.

Ultrawide Camera: 50-megapixel (f/2.0) OV50D with a 116-degree field of view, autofocus, and a 16mm focal length.

Users can record videos in resolutions of up to 8K.

