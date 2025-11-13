Samsung Galaxy S26 Series leak: 12GB RAM standard across all models; storage boost confirmed New details regarding the Samsung Galaxy S26 series have surfaced, confirming a major internal upgrade: all models will reportedly feature a minimum of 12GB of the new, faster 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X RAM and improved storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in the next few months. Ahead of its anticipated launch, exciting information about the new phones is coming to light. Samsung plans to offer four different models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Galaxy S26 Edge. We're starting to discover details about their designs, charging methods, battery life, and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series RAM and performance upgrades

The new Galaxy S26 series phones are set to come with at least 12GB of memory, which is an improvement over the previous Galaxy S25 and S25+ models that had options for 8GB and 12GB. This means the S26 models will be able to perform tasks more smoothly and efficiently, making them faster and more powerful for everyday use. No 8GB RAM option is expected in this lineup.

This memory upgrade is anticipated to be coupled with faster processing speeds than previous generations. Furthermore, the series will be powered by either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the region.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series leaked memory specifications

Reliable tipster Ice Universe has shared information on X suggesting significant improvements in memory performance. Data access speeds of up to 10.7 Gbps are expected.

There is also speculation that Samsung might utilise its newly announced LPDDR6 technology in the Galaxy S26 series. This technology may be officially showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 early next year, potentially paving the way for 12GB or even 16GB RAM options in the top-tier models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series faster charging and display changes

Recent news reveals that the S26 series is set for a significant improvement in its charging features.

Wireless Charging: The top-of-the-line Ultra model will offer wireless charging at a speed of 25 watts, which is a big upgrade from the 15 watts seen in the previous S25 series. This means quicker and more efficient charging without the hassle of cords. The Galaxy S26 and S26+ are expected to support 20W fast wireless charging.

Wired Charging: All models will continue to support 45W fast wired charging.

Battery: The phones' batteries are also anticipated to receive capacity upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series design and camera details

The new series may feature slight adjustments to the display sizes:

The standard Galaxy S26 may feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display (up from the S25).

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch display and will likely retain the impressive 200MP main camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be released early next year, probably in January or February. So far, Samsung has not shared any official details about what features or improvements we can expect from these new phones.

