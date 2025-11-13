mAadhaar vs new e-Aadhaar app: What are the key differences? The government, through UIDAI, has launched the new e-Aadhaar app as an upgrade to the existing mAadhaar app, primarily to facilitate paperless verification services. Here, we outline the key differences between the two applications.

New Delhi:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has just released a new app called e-Aadhaar for Android and iOS phones. This app comes with many new features that improve upon the old mAadhaar app. The government designed this new application to make it easier for people to handle official tasks and verify documents, offering a smooth and paperless experience for users.

However, the launch has caused some confusion among the public about what the two apps are meant to do.. Let's clarify the difference between the new e-Aadhaar app and the existing mAadhaar app.

UIDAI’s stance

UIDAI shared information about the new app via its 'X' handle, describing it as smart, secure, and paperless. Importantly, the new application will not replace the old mAadhaar app. Both remain standalone platforms designed for different objectives. While the mAadhaar app was developed as a mobile-first platform, the new e-Aadhaar app was launched specifically to enable the widespread and secure use of digital identity.

What is the difference?

mAadhaar App (Existing)

The mAadhaar app, which was the first application launched by UIDAI, offers a wide range of utility-based Aadhaar services. You can do several important things with your Aadhaar card online. This includes downloading a PDF version of your Aadhaar, creating a special identification number called a Virtual ID, and managing your Aadhaar card. With these management options, you can lock or unlock your card and update your information whenever necessary.

New e-Aadhaar App (New)

The new e-Aadhaar app has some exciting features designed to enhance security and make it easier for families to connect. Users can now link up to five Aadhaar profiles in the app, as long as they all use the same mobile number for registration. To improve safety, the app also includes a face authentication feature, which helps verify your identity. Plus, it allows users to share their digital ID through a QR code, making it simple and quick to use for services that require verification without the need for paper documents.

Feature mAadhaar (Existing) New e-Aadhaar (New) Profile Linking Allows only one profile per device. Allows linking up to five Aadhaar profiles simultaneously (must share the same mobile number). Authentication Login primarily via OTP and PIN. Login features include face authentication and biometrics for enhanced security. Key Services Offers core Aadhaar-related features, including e-Aadhaar PDF download and PVC card ordering. Focuses on multi-profile linking, digital ID sharing (via QR), and biometric locking. Design Focus Designed for legacy, utility-based service access. Modern and user-friendly interface; designed primarily for paperless verification and secure digital identity.

