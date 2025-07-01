Nothing Phone 3 launched in India with Glyph Matrix, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset Nothing Phone 3 succeeds the Phone 2, which was launched two years ago. The new phone ditches the popular Glyph Interface and features an unconventional camera arrangement.

New Delhi:

Nothing has officially launched its new smartphone in India. The recently unveiled Nothing Phone 3 succeeds the Phone 2, which debuted in July 2023. This latest device replaces the Glyph interface with the innovative Glyph Matrix. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, ensuring top-notch performance. Moreover, Nothing has pledged to offer five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the Phone 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3 India price and availability

The Nothing Phone 3 comes in two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. It is offered in both White and Black colors. The price for the 12GB RAM model is set at Rs 79,999, while the 16GB RAM model is available for Rs 89,999. Pre-orders are available now, and the phone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

Interested buyers can get a discount of Rs 5000 on EMI transactions made with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, there’s a similar offer of Rs 5000 off for transactions using ICICI Bank and IDFC Bank credit cards.

Nothing Phone 3 specifications

The Nothing Phone 3 is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chipset, offering up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It operates on Nothing OS 3.5, which is based on Android 15, and promises an impressive 5 years of Android updates along with 7 years of security updates. The device features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, boasting a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

On the camera side, it packs a triple setup: a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it sports a 50MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a robust 5,150mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also includes a 5W reserve charging feature and 7.5W wired reserve charging for added convenience.

