Govt to expand subsidised broadband to 1.5 crore rural households BharatNet stands out as the world's largest rural broadband initiative, having effectively linked more than 218,000 gram panchayats with high-speed optical fiber connectivity.

New Delhi:

During a roadshow for the India Mobile Congress 2025, the Minister of State for Telecom, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, announced that subsidised broadband would be made available to 1.5 crore rural households under the Bharatnet Phase 3 scheme. He emphasised that BharatNet is recognised as the largest rural broadband project in the world, having successfully connected over 2.18 lakh gram panchayats with high-speed optical fibre. Pemmasani elaborated on the government's investment of USD 18 billion (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh crore) to connect an additional 40,000 Gram Panchayats, sustain the existing connections in 2.18 lakh villages, and extend subsidised broadband access to 1.5 crore rural households.

He highlighted how India now boasts some of the lowest data prices globally, making data accessible and affordable, which has contributed to the democratisation of the digital revolution, enabling millions to connect, create, and contribute.

Reflecting on the digital divide that existed a decade ago, the minister noted that India has now achieved digital dominance. He pointed out that India's rollout of 5G has been the fastest in the world, with over 4.7 lakh 5G sites deployed in just over two years, covering 99.6 percent of the country's districts.

India Mobile Congress

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal remarked that the India Mobile Congress is more than just an event; it showcases the significant role of telecom in promoting economic growth, enhancing digital connectivity, supporting e-commerce, and even bolstering national security.

He stated that while India may have lagged in 4G, it has caught up with the global market in 5G and is now aspiring to lead in 6G. Mittal acknowledged the challenges of the highly regulated telecom space, dominated by global giants controlling standards and platforms. However, he noted that government initiatives like the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) are helping to reduce risks for startups and facilitate their growth.

Pemmasani had recently revealed that the government had approved around Rs 500 crore to date under the TTDF for 120 projects in areas such as 5G, 6G, chipsets, and quantum technology. The government-backed event is set to take place from October 8 to 11 in New Delhi. Meanwhile, COAI Chairman Abhijit Kishore stated that the theme for the upcoming event would be 'Innovate to Transform'.

