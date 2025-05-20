Nothing Phone 3 India launch date announced: Here's what to expect Nothing has announced the launch date for the Nothing Phone 3, a flagship smartphone set to debut soon. Recently, the CEO revealed the price of this device.

New Delhi:

Nothing has officially announced the launch date for the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3, set to debut in July 2025. Following the launch of Phone 2 in 2023, the company is gearing up for what promises to be a flagship model in this series. Last year, they introduced the Nothing Phone (2a) series, and just last month, the Phone (3a) series was unveiled globally. The launch date confirmation comes via a teaser from Nothing's official X handle. Accompanying the announcement is a brief six-second video featuring the number 3, indicating that the phone will be launched on July 3, 2025. Recently, the CEO, Carl Pei, hinted at the phone's price, which is expected to be around £800, or approximately Rs 90,000.

What can users expect from the Nothing Phone 3?

This phone is likely to showcase significant design upgrades, including a circular camera setup reminiscent of the OnePlus 12. The back will feature the distinctive Glyph interface, which will alert users to calls, messages, and other notifications. It is expected to sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, potentially offering configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is also expected to come with a robust 5,000mAh battery, featuring 50W wired and 20W wireless fast charging capabilities.

Additionally, it will likely be packed with AI-driven features such as Circle-to-Search, Smart Drawer, Voice Transcription, and a Built-in AI Assistant. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple 50MP camera setup on the back, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: MediaTek unveils world's smallest 2nm chip; production starts September