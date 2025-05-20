MediaTek unveils world's smallest 2nm chip; production starts September The chipset was unveiled at the Computex event. Currently, the smallest chipset measures 3nm in size. The new chipset will be integrated with AI technology.

New Delhi:

MediaTek, a fabless semiconductor company, was reported to begin production of the world's smallest 2 nanometer chips starting in September this year, according to a senior official from the company. Currently, the smallest chip in production is at the 3 nanometer size. MediaTek's Vice Chairman and CEO, Rick Tsai, announced at the global tech event Computex that they are transitioning to 2 nanometers, with the first device scheduled to be released in September. He emphasised that this would be a high-volume chip.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, noted that MediaTek's announcement about the first 2 nanometer chip being "taped out" in September is a significant milestone, underscoring the company's strengthening partnerships with industry leaders like TSMC. Pathak suggested that this 2 nanometer chip is likely to be a custom ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) or a smartphone, designed for major efficiency improvements through structural innovations.

Tsai further mentioned that MediaTek is also advancing in connectivity technologies, stating that as the world gradually approaches the 6G era, 6G technology will likely be integrated with AI assistance. He conveyed confidence that MediaTek would be well-positioned to develop and introduce 6G capabilities globally, leveraging their AI expertise.

Additionally, Tsai revealed that MediaTek is targeting high-end markets, specifically mentioning Google's Chromebook. He highlighted that the Kompanio Ultra, manufactured using TSMC’s 3 nanometer process, provides an impressive 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of AI computing capability and offers up to 20 hours of all-day battery life.

Meanwhile, Google is all set to host its annual Google I/O event today, May 20. This year, the main focus will be on artificial intelligence, particularly a new platform called Gemini. Instead of talking about updates to the Android operating system or introducing new devices, Google will be sharing how AI will shape the future of its products, like Search and Gmail, among others.