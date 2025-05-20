Airtel offers Wi-Fi, postpaid users 100 GB of Google Drive storage for free: Details here The offer is also applicable on the iOS platform. Users can share their storage space with five other individuals. In addition, WhatsApp chats can also be backed up in this storage.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel and Google announced a partnership aimed at providing the Google One cloud storage subscription service to the telco's customers, addressing the common issue of limited device storage. According to the announcement, all postpaid and Wi-Fi customers would have access to six months of 100 GB of Google One cloud storage at no additional cost. After the initial six-month period, a fee of Rs 125 per month would be added to the customer’s monthly bill. However, customers would have the option to discontinue the subscription if they chose not to continue as Google One members.

This collaboration intends to alleviate the growing data storage challenges faced by users by ensuring they have sufficient space for their photos, videos, documents, and other digital content without the constant need to delete files or invest in costly physical storage solutions.

As part of the introductory offer, the 100 GB cloud storage would be available free of charge for the first six months from the activation date, allowing customers to back up their data and experience the convenience of cloud storage. Additionally, customers would have the ability to share this storage space with up to five other individuals.

The announcement also highlighted that WhatsApp chats on Android would be backed up to Google Account storage, facilitating smoother device transitions for customers. Furthermore, it was noted that the cloud storage service would be compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

In other news, Airtel has updated its Rs 399 Airtel Black plan to now include Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services. This plan already offers great benefits like high-speed internet and DTH (direct-to-home) services. With the addition of IPTV, Airtel customers can enjoy a wide range of on-demand shows and movies from 29 popular streaming apps, such as Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime. Plus, they will have access to around 600 popular TV channels.

