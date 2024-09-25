Nothing Ear Open earbuds launched at Rs 17,999 in India: Check specs, availability 

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear Open earbuds

Nothing has launched its new headset in India. The newly launched Nothing Ear Open is the company’s first open-style wireless headset. The wireless headset features Nothing's transparent design and is equipped with a 14.2mm dynamic driver. Some of its key highlights include IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, AI-powered Clear Voice technology for improved call quality, up to 30 hours of total playback time on a single charge, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Nothing Ear Open.

Nothing Ear Open India price and availability

The Nothing Ear Open is available in a single White colour option. It is priced in India at Rs 17,999. Although the company has not yet revealed the availability of the wireless headset, the device is already listed on the company's India website.

Nothing Ear Open specifications

The Nothing Ear Open wireless headset, much like other offerings from the company, boasts a distinctive partially transparent design on the stem. Its open design includes a curved band that wraps around the back of the wearer's ear.

The headset features a 14.2mm dynamic driver and also offers integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot when paired with a Nothing phone.

It is equipped with pinch controls and supports Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair. The earbuds allow for customization of controls and EQ options via the Nothing X app on a paired smartphone. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with AAC and SBC codecs and can be paired with two devices simultaneously.

The Nothing Ear Open comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also incorporates AI-powered Clear Voice technology for calls and claims to deliver a latency rate of less than 120ms. However, it does not support active noise cancellation (ANC).

Each earphone has a 64mAh battery, while the charging case holds a 635mAh battery and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The earbuds are said to provide up to six hours of voice calling and up to eight hours of music playback time without the case.

The Nothing Ear Open, along with the case, is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of music playback and can provide two hours of listening time with just a ten-minute charge. The earbuds weigh 8.1 grams, while the case weighs 63.8 grams.

