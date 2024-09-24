Dyson OnTrac headphones priced at Rs 44,900 launched in India: Check specs, features

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson OnTrac headphones

Dyson launched its new headphones in India. The newly launched Dyson OnTrac headphones arrived in India 2 months after its debut in selected global markets this year. The headphones feature an aluminium body with CNC ceramic or anodised aluminium caps, which are cushioned and customisables in different colours. Some of the key highlights of headphones include up to 40dB active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth connectivity and up to 55 hours of battery life on a single charge. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Dyson OnTrac headphones.

Dyson OnTrac headphones India price and availability

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are available in four colour options: CNC Aluminium, CNC Black Nickel, Ceramic Cinnabar, and CNC Copper. It is priced at Rs. 44,900 in India and can be purchased from the Dyson India website and Dyson demo stores nationwide. In addition to this, buyers have the option to customise the ear cushions and outer caps, which come in seven different shades.

Dyson OnTrac headphones specifications

The Dyson OnTrac headphones feature 40mm neodymium drivers that deliver sound across a range of 6Hz to 21KHz, along with up to 40dB ANC that can be activated through a double-tap gesture on either ear cup.

Additionally, they include a head detection feature that automatically pauses and resumes music when the earcups are removed and placed back. The headphones offer three custom EQ modes – Bass Boost, Neutral, and Enhanced – and are equipped with dual beam-forming inbuilt microphones for clear voice transmission.

With a battery life of up to 55 hours on a single charge, the Dyson OnTrac headphones provide connectivity through Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C, and a USB-A Travel adapter kit is available for separate purchase.

A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 2.5 hours of playback, while a 30-minute charge offers up to 9.5 hours of usage. The headphones have an aluminium build with CNC ceramic or anodized aluminium caps and microfiber ear cushions, weighing in at 451g.

