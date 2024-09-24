Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra available under Rs 70,000 during Amazon Sale: Should you buy one?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in January this year. It succeeds the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone in India. The predecessor will be available with a heavy discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website Amazon at the launch price of the base model of the Galaxy S23. During the festive season sale starting on September 27, the smartphone will get a discount of Rs 80,000. The e-commerce giant is offering a great deal on the purchase of the phone, which comes with many amazing features, including a 200MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G was launched with a starting price of Rs 1,49,999. The phone is available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB. During the sale, which begins on September 26 for Prime members, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be offered at an initial price of Rs 69,999, its lowest price ever. It's important to note that this price includes bank and coupon discounts.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed at an initial price of Rs 84,999, with the top variant priced at Rs 1,19,999. Even at the current price, the phone will be available for Rs 15,000 less during the sale.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra share a similar design, but there are some notable differences. Both phones feature a 6.8-inch screen, but the S24 Ultra has a flat display while the S23 Ultra has curved edges. The S24 Ultra's Corning Gorilla Glass Armour screen is less reflective and more durable than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the S23 Ultra.

Moreover, the S24 Ultra boasts a peak brightness of 2600 nits, compared to the S23 Ultra's 1750 nits. The Always On Display (AOD) on the S24 Ultra has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, while the S23 Ultra's AOD is all-black with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels.

In terms of build, the S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, which is claimed to be stronger than the armour aluminium frame on the S23 Ultra.

The camera setup on the S24 Ultra includes a 200MP main lens, a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a wide-angle sensor. The S24 Ultra's 50MP periscope telephoto lens is a change from the 10MP periscope telephoto lens on the S23 Ultra, but it offers 5x optical zoom instead of 10x.

The performance of the S24 Ultra is significantly enhanced with Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy” chipset, which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the S23 Ultra.

Verdict

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers some noticeable improvements over the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, if you are looking for a premium smartphone with good camera quality, an impressive processor, and a design for under Rs 70,000, then the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a good choice. This is because the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still available for an effective price of Rs 1,09,999.

