No! You do not have to turn off Phone Location to avoid drone attacks: PIB busts fake advisory As cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan rise, misinformation is spreading rapidly on social media. A viral message claims that turning off phone location can prevent drone attacks, allegedly based on a government advisory.

New Delhi:

In the wake of increasing drone threats near the India-Pakistan border, number of misleading messages have been coming up from various sources, and recently another misleading messages. that has gone viral on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter). The message falsely claims that the Government of India has advised citizens to turn off the GPS or location setting on their smartphones to avoid detection by enemy drones.

Rumour claims that turning off location can prevent drone attacks

According to the message, keeping location services active can help enemy drones identify densely populated areas, supposedly making them easy targets. It further asserts that this directive came via an “important email advisory” from government authorities.

PIB confirms the message is ‘Fake’, urges public to ignore it

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has categorically debunked this viral message. In a post shared on X, PIB clarified that no such advisory has been issued by the Indian government regarding turning off smartphone locations to avoid drone attacks.

The fact-checking team labelled the message as “completely fake and misleading”. It also warned people not to fall for such unverified claims and avoid sharing them further, as doing so could spread unnecessary panic and confusion.

Propaganda aimed to spread confusion among Indian citizens

PIB also hinted that the misinformation could be part of a deliberate attempt to create fear among citizens during sensitive times. They urged everyone to rely only on official government channels for security-related updates.

Authorities have reiterated that India’s air defence system is fully capable of countering aerial threats, including drones, and there's no need for the public to take such unverified actions.

What you should do