Maharashtra cyber warns against fake news amid India-Pakistan tensions In response to rising tensions with Pakistan, Maharashtra Cyber has issued a public advisory warning against the spread of fake news online. The department is taking action to remove misinformation and urges citizens to rely on official government sources for verified updates.

Mumbai:

As tensions rise along India’s border, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued a strong advisory to the public, warning against the circulation of fake news on digital platforms, especially related to military actions and national security. The advisory comes amid increased online misinformation that threatens public safety and could disrupt national unity.

Citizens urged to verify information before sharing online

Cyber watchdog on high alert

The Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber, is the nodal agency responsible for cybercrime enforcement and cybersecurity in the state. In light of the sensitive situation at the borders, the department has intensified monitoring of social media and communication platforms for content that may confuse, fear, or public unrest.

Officials have observed an increase in false narratives, including unverified videos and posts about army movements, war strategies, and cross-border strikes. These messages, often spread to gain attention or incite panic, pose a direct threat to national security and can unnecessarily escalate tensions.

Action against misinformation

Maharashtra Cyber has already issued takedown notices to multiple platforms for removal of misleading content. The department is also coordinating with social media operators and central enforcement agencies to crack down on the spread of such content.

The public is reminded that spreading fake news—knowingly or unknowingly—is a punishable offence under Indian law. Citizens are strongly advised to avoid sharing any unverified posts, videos, or images, especially those related to national defence and security.

Follow only verified sources

The advisory stresses the importance of relying only on official communication channels such as PIB, Ministry of Defence, and verified government social media handles for updates related to the current situation. Sharing or amplifying unverified claims not only fuels unnecessary panic but also helps anti-social elements disrupt peace and order.

(Image Source : PIB)PIB

The Maharashtra Cyber Department appeals to all Indians to act responsibly, verify content before forwarding, and report any suspicious posts immediately. A video advisory has also been released to raise awareness among citizens.